SINGAPORE, 26 November 2021: Travellers have the opportunity to see the best of Australia and New Zealand with the newly announced 2023-2024 cruises and cruise tours season from Princess Cruises, including the longest ever World Cruise from Australia.

The Coral Princess’ 110-day 2024 world cruise is the highlight of the season, with guests enjoying 47 ports across 32 countries and departs on 30 April 2024 from Sydney and 2 May 2024 from Brisbane. The itinerary includes overnight stays in St Petersburg (Russia), Lima (Peru) and New York.









The cruise will visit many new destinations, including Stockholm, Aarhus (Denmark), Kristiansand (Norway), Edinburgh, Corsica, and Bar Harbor (Maine, USA), with extended visits to Petra, Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Cork, Boston and Tahiti.

Along with the world cruise, Coral Princess will also sail on Australia’s circumnavigation itineraries. Other highlights include:

Departures from six Australia and New Zealand homeports including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, and Auckland.

Extended More Ashore stays in a variety of destinations, including overnights in Tahiti (Papeete) and Cairns, as well as late-night stays in Auckland, Hong Kong, Honolulu, San Francisco Tahiti (Papeete) and Vancouver.

Access to over 14 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia (from Port Douglas), the Greater Blue Mountains (from Sydney) and The Tasmanian Wilderness (from Burnie).

Four MedallionClass ships – Majestic Princess, Royal Princess, Grand Princess and Coral Princess – will sail to 117 destinations in 43 countries across Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America. The 2023/24 season will include more than 100 departures on board the Royal Princess and Majestic Princess. Both ships will be based in Sydney. The Grand Princess will cruise from Melbourne, and Coral Princess will sail from Brisbane and Fremantle.

The four ships will offer 40 Australian cruises and over 30 New Zealand cruises, plus eight Asian itineraries and ten Trans-Pacific sailings.

Two unique cruise tours are also available:

Australian Outback: Guests have the opportunity to immersive themselves in Aboriginal culture and visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites–soak in the brilliant underwater colours of the Great Barrier Reef and watch the setting sun transform the sky as Uluru National Park’s iconic Uluru (formerly known as Ayers Rock) glows red from afar.

Guests have the opportunity to immersive themselves in Aboriginal culture and visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites–soak in the brilliant underwater colours of the Great Barrier Reef and watch the setting sun transform the sky as Uluru National Park’s iconic Uluru (formerly known as Ayers Rock) glows red from afar. Ultimate Australia: This extensive cruise tour guides guests through the highlights of Sydney, Uluru/Ayers Rock in the heart of the Outback, Darwin, Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. It begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need to be delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/co-coral-princess/