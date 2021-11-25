PG offers frequent flyer bargains

BANGKOK, 25 November 2021: Bangkok Airways’ Flyer Bonus frequent flyer programme launches the “Points Travel Sale up to 70% Off” promotion.

It offers FlyerBonus members a chance to redeem air tickets priced at 70% off the airline’s scheduled fares. The offer is valid for one-way or round-trip tickets on Bangkok Airways flights to various destinations such as Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Sukhothai.

The redemption period runs from 1 and 24 December 2021, and the award tickets can be used for travel up to 30 June 2022.