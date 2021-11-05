Hotelbeds joins Accor platform

LONDON, 5 November 2021: Hotelbeds, the world’s leading bedbank, has announced earlier this week it is to become the global launch partner for Accor’s new Leisure Partner Platform.

This deal signed at the WTM earlier this week represents an extension of an already successful preferred distribution agreement between the two global leaders and was signed during a meeting between Hotelbeds’ chief commercial officer, Carlos Muñoz and Accor’s senior vice president of sales & distribution, Markus Keller.

Scheduled to go live in 2022, this new platform will enable Accor’s hotels to reach Hotelbeds’ network of more than 60,000 B2B travel buyers, such as tour operators, retail travel agents and airlines, across more than 140 source markets worldwide.

At the same time, Hotelbeds’ customers will gain access to special rates and availability across Accor’s portfolio of over 5,200 hotels in more than 110 countries, with clearer and richer content than currently exists, including more than 40 brands such as Fairmont, Raffles, Sofitel, Pullman, Swissotel, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis or Adagio.

Hotelbeds chief commercial officer Carlos Muñoz commented: “We are very proud to be selected as the launch partner for Accor’s new Leisure Partner Platform, which will address many of the inefficiencies the current distribution system has today. “Accor has made significant technological enhancements in the B2B marketplace, and which we very much welcome. As a result of this new platform, every individual Accor hotel will be able to, at the touch of a button, seamlessly update their promotions, among other features, and make them immediately accessible to Hotelbeds’ B2B distribution partners. It is hugely exciting to be working together to improve our businesses by improving efficiency through innovation and technology.”

(Source: Hotelbeds)