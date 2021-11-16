Maldives seeks Russia’s winter sales

MALE, the Maldives 16 November 2021: Visit Maldives is conducting a marketing campaign with Anex Tour, one of Russia’s top tour operators selling tours to Asia over the winter months.

Anex Tour is one of the top five tour operators in Russia and CIS region and owns AZUR airline that operates charter flights to the Maldives.

The joint marketing campaign hosted by Visit Maldives and Anex Tour focuses on B2B and B2C travel markets in Russia to boost arrivals to the Maldives during the European winter months.

Activities include promotions and advertising in three shopping malls in Moscow and St Petersburg, as well as a radio network campaign with Relaх Radio Station. Webinars will also be hosted to target agents that sell Anex Tour itineraries to inform them of the latest offers and new flight programmes to the Maldives. During the campaign, social media posts relating to the Maldives will be shared with travel agents on the Telegram and Instagram pages of Anex Tour.

This campaign is in line with the marketing strategies of Visit Maldives for Russia and the CIS region that maintains destination momentum and increases brand awareness by showcasing resorts, hotels, guesthouses, and liveaboards boost winter flights/sales programmes Azur Air.

As of 8 November, Maldives welcomed 1,047,280 travellers to the country. Russia continues as the second-largest source market with 191,229 travellers, driven by direct flight connectivity between Russia and Maldives through Aeroflot.