AirAsia fine tunes Covid insurance offer

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 November 2021: Tune Protect and AirAsia launched Covid Travel Pass insurance this week for fully vaccinated international travellers visiting Malaysia and Thailand.

Kicking off with Langkawi, Malaysia and various tourist destinations in Thailand, the service will expand in the future to include other countries and destinations that require insurance cover,

Travellers flying AirAsia to Langkawi, Malaysia and destinations in Thailand can subscribe to the Covid Travel Pass when booking their flight tickets on the AirAsia superapp. Post-flight purchase subscription options are also available for travellers.

To enter Malaysia, travellers must have insurance cover of USD80,000, while for Thailand, the mandatory cover is USD50,000.

“As Malaysia and Thailand open their international borders, AirAsia is prepared to meet the rise in the pent-up travel demand, especially towards the end of the year as a peak travel period. Travelling today comes with a new set of protocols. We want to reassure our guests that we are ready to welcome them with the right travel protection products provided by Tune Protect while observing strict and disciplined protocols to ensure the safety of our passengers in-flight and beyond so that they can have total peace of mind,” said AirAsia Aviation Limited Group CEO Bo Lingam.

For AirAsia’s international passengers flying to Langkawi, Malaysia, the Covid Travel Pass provides cover of up to MYR350,000 in medical expenses and hospitalisation due to accident and sickness including a Covid-19 infection, as well as a quarantine allowance of MYR150 per day. Premiums start from as low as MYR170 per guest per trip.

For travellers flying with AirAsia to Thailand, the Covid Travel Pass provides medical expenses due to accidents and sickness due to Covid-19 of up to THB1.8 million.

The Covid Travel Pass is available via the airasia Super App and will soon be made available to other customers via Tune Protect’s website. Travellers who have purchased AirAsia flights prior to 1 November 2021 will be notified via push notifications to add on the required insurance coverage with the relevant post-flight purchase options.

Other existing benefits from the Covid Travel Pass include personal accident, travel inconveniences such as trip curtailment, flight delay, loss or damage to checked baggage, baggage delay on arrival, ground inconvenience benefit due to theft, emergency medical evacuation and 24-hours travel assistance services.

Earlier in February, Tune Protect had also enhanced the Tune Protect AirAsia Travel Protection for travellers from Malaysia entering Singapore, which included MYR100,000 medical and hospitalisation expenses coverage due to Covid-19, meeting the mandatory insurance requirement of the Singapore government for coverage of SGD30,000.

For more information about Tune Protect Covid Travel Pass, visit the official website at https://www.tuneprotect.com/airasia (commencing 19 November 2021).