Hong Kong eases cruise capacity rule

HONG KONG, 29 November 2021: Based on the latest guidelines by the Hong Kong authorities, Dream Cruises Genting Dream will increase its passenger capacity from 50% to 75% on its cruise ship Genting Dream effective 1 December.

The latest health ruling allows the ship to carry up to 2500 guests on its scheduled “Super Seacation” voyages.

Since the company resumed cruises on 30 July, it has welcomed 70,000 passengers on Genting Dream without any Covid-19 related incidents, according to the cruise line’s statement.

It claims Christmas and New Year’s sailings are already sold out based on the previous 50% capacity ceiling. The latest revision reopens sales for the high season cruises.

Sales focus on the “A Nordic Christmas Adventure” sailings that are already underway and continue until 1 January. The voyages adopt a festive season theme exploring the age-old traditions of Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland highlighted in the onboard Nordic village and marketplace.