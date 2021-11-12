DoubleTree Southeast Asia pipeline grows

SINGAPORE, 12 November 2021: Hilton is slated to open 15 DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Southeast Asia over the coming years across key and emerging destinations making it one of Hilton’s fastest-growing brands.

Over the past year, Hilton has launched hotels and resorts under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand across the region, with notable debuts in new destinations, such as DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort in Sri Lanka and DoubleTree by Hilton Surabaya, which marked Hilton’s entry into Indonesia’s second-largest city.

Most recently, DoubleTree by Hilton Putrajaya Lakeside opened its doors in Malaysia as the latest urban resort strategically located close to Kuala Lumpur, which is also one of the region’s key gateway cities. The 291-room hotel is Hilton’s first in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital.

Over the coming years, the brand will mark its entrance into emerging destinations across Southeast Asia – catering to leisure and business travellers alike – supported by the region’s robust tourism potential in the long term. Upcoming hotels travellers can keep an eye out for include:

Hotels coming soon

DoubleTree by Hilton Shah Alam i-City (Malaysia) – Set to open in 2022 as part of the much-anticipated i-City mixed development in Selangor’s Golden Triangle, the 300-room property will feature state-of-the-art technology and 1,000 square metres of function space spread over two floors.

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort (Malaysia) – With a scenic view of the Malacca Straits, the 294-room resort, due to open in 2023, is located within 425 acres of lush greenery and will add to Hilton’s current portfolio of 11 properties across three brands in Malaysia.

DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya Xchange (Indonesia) – As part of a landmark mixed-use development in Bintaro Jaya, a satellite district in the Greater Jakarta area, the 185-room hotel will be situated alongside an 85,000 square metre shopping mall.

DoubleTree by Hilton Negombo Resort (Sri Lanka) – When it opens by 2024, this 147-room resort will mark Hilton’s arrival to the seaside town of Negombo on the west coast of Sri Lanka, renowned for the beauty of the Negombo Lagoon and Dutch-era heritage buildings.

Hilton currently operates 10 DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in Southeast Asia, with 15 properties in the pipeline.