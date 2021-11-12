SINGAPORE, 12 November 2021: Emirates and Garuda Indonesia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a codeshare partnership between both airlines.

The new partnership allows Emirates’ passengers in the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Europe to connect with flag Garuda Indonesia flights using a single itinerary and ticket. The two airlines will also explore opportunities to cooperate on their respective frequent flyer programmes to enable customers of both airlines to earn and redeem loyalty points for reward tickets, upgrades and other exclusive benefits.

Subject to required regulatory approvals, the codeshare agreement is should be effective as of January 2022, with customer benefits to include seamless booking, ticketing, one baggage policy and check-through to the final destination in addition to travel benefits across 18 routes on both airlines’ networks.

Emirates chief commercial officer, Adnan Kazim said: “Indonesia is an important market for Emirates, and through the expanded, combined network of both airlines, we are able to offer our customers a more seamless experience through check-in, bag check and boarding on every leg of their journey, all with a single ticket.”

Garuda Indonesia CEO and president Irfan Setiaputra noted that the partnership would give Emirates’ passengers seamless access to top travel destinations in Indonesia connected by Garuda’s domestic network. Outbound Garuda passengers will also benefit from access to a wider range of destinations served by Emirates.

Under the codeshare agreement, Emirates customers will be able to connect to and from Denpasar (DPS), Surabaya (SUB), Makassar (UPG), Balikpapan (BPN), Manado (MDC), Medan (MES), Padang (PDG) and Solo (SOC) airports on flights operated by Garuda Indonesia from Jakarta (CGK), to Dubai and beyond with a single ticket. Additionally, routes directly connecting Denpasar (DPS) with Surabaya (SUB) and Makassar (UPG), will be available for passengers’ convenience. Tickets can be purchased online on Emirates’ website or through Emirates’ local sales offices and travel agents for travel starting from 2 January 2022.

Garuda Indonesia will also add their marketing code to flights on eight routes operated by Emirates, including between Dubai and Jakarta (CGK), Denpasar (DPS), Bahrain (BAH), Moscow (DME), Johannesburg (JNB), Cairo (CAI) London (LHR) and Manchester (MAN).

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners and two rail companies worldwide. Additionally, Emirates also has interline cooperation agreements with over 115 airlines and rail companies.

