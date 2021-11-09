AirAsia resumes flights to Phuket

SEPANG, Malaysia, 9 November 2021: AirAsia reintroduced its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Phuket at the weekend as part of the island’s Phuket Sandbox programme.

It’s part of a broader programme that saw Thailand begin the process of opening borders for international travellers starting 1 November.

The inaugural AK0824 flight used an Airbus A320 aircraft that departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) at 1115. Flights are initially scheduled twice weekly.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “We look forward to mounting more flights to various destinations in Thailand soon.”

Fully vaccinated travellers from Malaysia who wish to travel under the Phuket Sandbox Program must meet the requirements set by the Thai Government and successfully receive the Certificate of Entry by applying on Thailand’s Certificate of Entry Registration System prior to purchasing their flights.

Guests can book their flights to Phuket from just MYR50 one way and travel until 30 March 2022 through the ‘Flights’ icon on the AirAsia Super App.

They can also secure flights+hotel deals through the ‘SNAP’ icon on the Super App starting from just MYR239 for travel up until the end of March 2022. Those who prefer to book their hotels separately may check the ‘Hotels’ icon in the app and book hotels in Phuket provided by SHA Plus and can get an extra 10% off with the promo code AAHOTEL10.