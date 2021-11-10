Utopia hires branding team

PHUKET, 10 November 2021: Utopia Corporation, a real estate developer in Phuket, has appointed three executives to lead Utopia Hospitality Group (UHG), a new hospitality brand under the parent company UCORP.

Utopia Corporation team.From left to right: Nalina Suranakarin, chief brand officer; Praisie Huang, chief growth officer; Hachi Yin, chief executive office and founder of Utopia Corporation; Ivo Tzvetkov, chief operating officer.

The group appointed Nalina Suranakarin, the chief brand officer of Utopia Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Ivo Tzvetkov assumes the role of chief operating officer for Utopia Hospitality Group (UHG), a subsidiary of UCORP.

Praisie Huang takes the post chief growth officer of Utopia Hospitality Group (UHG), the new hospitality brand of UCORP.

UHG will launch in Southeast Asia with premium midscale to ultra-luxury hospitality projects starting with the rebranding of the group’s existing properties in 2022.

UHG’s master plan covers the development of new landmarks at two prime locations in the north and south of Phuket. “Bay of Icons” is situated on Ao Po Bay on the island’s northern coast, while the second project, Utopia Dreams, is on Nai Harn beach on the island’s southwest coast.