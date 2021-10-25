Carnival celebrates a christening

PORT CANAVERAL, Florida, 25 October 2021: Carnival Cruise Line christened Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral, the first ship naming ceremony held in the US since the cruise industry’s restart this summer.

Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Mardi Gras’ Godmother Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jimenez, and Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal usher in the “Universe of Fun” at Mardi Gras christening.

Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jimenez served as the ship’s Godmother and officially named the ship and was joined by Miss Universe, Andrea Meza and Miss USA, Asya Branch, who sang the national anthem. The event featured a “World of Nations” flag procession to highlight the diversity of the 120 nationalities of Carnival crew members and, of course, a Mardi Gras parade with a Second Line Band.

“Today’s naming ceremony of our flagship Mardi Gras, the first in the industry since our restart of operations, signifies excitement and optimism as we look to bring our entire fleet back into guest service by spring 2022,” said Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy.

Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and the first to feature a roller coaster. The 180,000-ton ship boasts six distinct themed zones with a variety of food, beverage and entertainment options, including dining venues from Lagasse, Fieri, O’Neal and Rudi Sodamin. Mardi Gras sails weekly from Port Canaveral on alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

Carnival Cruise Line has a fleet of 24 ships, sailing from 14 US homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations 3 July 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featured the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla 31 July 2021.

(Source: Carnival Cruise Line)