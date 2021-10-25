PENANG, 19 October 2021: Hard Rock Hotel Penang is thrilled to announce its latest and first recognition in Condé Nast Traveler as one of the Top 30 Hotels in Asia for the 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler is one of the most significant awards in the travel industry, celebrating the best hotels, resorts and destinations in the world. Ranking #21 out of a total of 30 recognised hotels in Asia, winners were determined on the votes from Condé Nast Traveler readers worldwide. A total of four hotels in Malaysia were featured in the list of winners under the Top 30 Hotels in Asia category, and Hard Rock Hotel Penang is one of the two hotels in Penang to receive the award.

A full list of the winners is featured on the Condé Nast Traveler official website and can be found here.

“It is an honour for us to receive this significant award considering the challenges and adversities that the hospitality industry has faced on a global scale throughout the year. This is a testament to the dedication of our team that has worked to provide remarkable service, value, and quality to all our guests,” said John Primmer, the General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Penang. “Thank you to everyone who has voted, supported and contributed towards this achievement.”





Located along the popular Batu Ferringhi beach in Penang, Hard Rock Hotel Penang is well-known for its unique and upbeat concept that combines the beauty of legendary music with contemporary hospitality services. The family-oriented hotel focuses on providing guests with amplified service and impressive hospitality experiences for all ages.

All of its 250 guestrooms are well-designed with guests in mind and equipped with free Wi-Fi connection, a BOSE Sound System and free HD blockbuster movies on demand for guests to stay connected with their loved ones and be entertained all day long. The hotel also houses the largest free-form pool with underwater music in Northern Malaysia that includes a water playground and fun pool activities that attract guests from all parts of the world.

To find out more about Hard Rock Hotel Penang, please visit www.penang.hardrockhotels.net