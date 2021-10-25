AirAsia restarts flights from Suvarnabhumi

BANGKOK, 25 October 2021: AirAsia Thailand at the weekend confirmed it intended to resume flights this November from its operational base at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The restart will see the airline fly six routes, to Chiang Mai, Nan, Phuket and Nakhon Si Thammarat starting 1 November, and to Chiang Rai and Krabi starting 19 November. In the coming weeks, AirAsia Thailand will offer 36 routes to 23 destinations, operating 60 flights a day.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer, Mr. Santisuk Klongchaiya, noted that the government’s decision to reopen the country to international visitors starting 1 November was a “positive signal for the tourism industry, noting that over the past two months, AirAsia has witnessed continual growth in travel demand and the number of passengers booking each flight.

“These developments have prompted the airline to resume more routes and further increase flight frequencies in time for the peak travel season during the final quarter of the year.

“We are confident that the period of recovery is dawning for the aviation and tourism industries… As such, AirAsia has decided to reinstate flights from its Suvarnabhumi Airport base and relaunch six popular routes this November.”

BIG members can fly directly from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai, Nan, Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chiang Rai and Krabi from only THB400 per trip during the restart promotion campaign.

Bookings are open on the AirAsia Super App until 31 October for travel between 1 November 2021 until 26 March 2022 with unlimited free of charge self-rescheduling flexibility (subject to terms and conditions).

Flight capacity will rise to a maximum of 85% by December 2021 and 100% in January 2022.

“Our airline is continuing to work diligently alongside relevant agencies to provide confidence to customers. All flights and contact surfaces are regularly disinfected, and all of our staff have been vaccinated and regularly undergo COVID-19 testing. We support the use of the Digital Health Pass to facilitate quick and contactless presentation of travel documents using the Mor Prom application,” Santisuk stated.