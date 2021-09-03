Visit Maldives zooms in on Russian market

MALE, The Maldives, 3 September 2021: Visit Maldives collaborates with a Russian tour operator, TEZ Tour, to increase arrivals from the Russian market, specifically during the coming peak season.

TEZ Tour is one of the top five tour operators in Russia, prompting Visit Maldives to support the company’s promotions with a special campaign running through September to target potential travellers and tourism industry stakeholders in Russia.

During the campaign, dedicated advertising and promotional activities will be held on social media, TV, Radio, blogs and via webinars. This includes advertising on Euronews and other regional TV stations and

radio channels. The campaign activities are estimated to reach a target audience of 15 million potential travellers.

The campaign activities will promote the Maldives as a safe haven for Russian travellers, highlighting the geographical advantages of the scattered islands for post-pandemic travels.

As of mid-August 2021, Russia remains the top source market to the Maldives this year, with 154,380 visitors, which accounts for 22% of the total arrivals.

The country has remained in the top 10 source markets to the Maldives in the past two years, ranking second with 61,387 arrivals in 2020 and sixth with 83,369 arrivals in 2019.

Visit Maldives has conducted campaigns with Expedia, FAM trips, Roadshow, participation in MITT 2021, Moscow Dive Show, Luxury Travel Mart (LTM) Moscow and photo exhibitions with National Geographic in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Activities planned ahead for the year for the Russian market include webinar for the travel trade, joint campaigns with stakeholders, media FAM trips from Ukraine (CIS regions), participation in Ukraine. International Travel Market and Deluxe Travel Market.