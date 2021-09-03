Sabre processes new deal with Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, 3 September 2021: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Qatar Airways are now finalising a new distribution deal that will provide long-term access to the airline’s content through the Sabre travel marketplace.

Qatar Airways intends to strengthen its partnership with Sabre to take advantage of Sabre’s global reach and leading position in corporate travel for the distribution of Qatar Airways’ products to travellers worldwide.

Implementation work is starting to enable distinct offers created by Qatar Airways for distribution through Sabre’s new distribution capability (NDC), which provides a consistent end-to-end workflow that integrates within well-established agency operations.

“A new approach to retailing is required in order to respond to the personalised service and enhanced flexibility that travellers expect,” said Sabre Travel Solutions chief commercial officer Roshan Mendis. “Sabre is committed to supporting Qatar Airways in enhancing its retailing capabilities by enabling the airline to distribute personalised offers through our marketplace to corporations and travel agencies around the world.

Sabre’s technology enables Qatar Airways to effectively market and sell its expansive roster of fares globally through the Sabre marketplace. Reaching a network of more than 425,000 travel agents, it is one of the world’s largest marketplaces, processing over USD120 billion in estimated travel spend.

Qatar Airways chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori said: “As international travel recovers, the landscape has become extremely complex, and we don’t want to add additional obstacles such as surcharges, restrictions or inefficient technical solutions, as we deploy new NDC-based product offerings.

“We are therefore focused on providing a consistent shopping experience through all channels to meet the expectations of our travellers and promote the success of our agency partners. With Sabre, we see great potential to shape the future of modern airline retailing.”

Qatar Airways’ network has now rebuilt to more than 140 destinations.