BANGKOK, 29 September 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the three finalist teams in the running to win the first-ever “Centara x Startup Sandbox by True Digital Park” competition.

Following a hotly contested application stage, PMPO, Roam-mitr, and Porters were selected by a team comprising top executives from Centara Hotels & Resorts and True Digital Park based on their proposals for the problem statement: “How might we help clients experience their preferred destination or any hospitality offering while still providing them with more exclusive and memorable services”. The winning proposals for the three finalist teams all comprise innovative platforms or applications aimed at revolutionising Centara’s customer experience through technology.

“We were blown away by the quality of proposals for the Startup Sandbox project. It is very exciting to see the ideas of the younger generation, and we are honoured to be working closely with the finalist teams and True Digital Park in the coming months to help them fine-tune their proposals and make them a reality,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts deputy CEO Markland Blaiklock.

The three finalist teams completed an online orientation day on 15 September 2021 and were all awarded a complimentary three-month co-working space membership at True Digital Park. For the following round of the competition, the teams will have the chance to refine their proposals through weekly high-level consultations with mentors from startup and hospitality industries.

In December 2021, PMPO, Roam-mitr, and Porters will all have an opportunity to present their final business proposal for the problem statement for a chance to win THB400,000 worth of prizes.

For more information and update about Centara x Startup Sandbox by True Digital Park competition, please visit https://www.facebook.com/TrueDigitalPark/