Vietnam upgrades its Safe Travel app

HANOI, 3 September 2021: The “Vietnam Safe Travel” application has officially integrated the “Health Declaration” feature Vietnam’s Ministry of Health reported earlier this week.

The declared data is directly linked to the Health Declaration Management System of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

The app feature allows users to fill in a health declaration without switching to another platform. The new integrated service makes it easier and faster for users to complete the form online and helps authorities improve the effectiveness of the Covid-19 response.

Vietnam National Administration of Tourism launched the first version of the Vietnam Safe Travel App in Vietnamese and English in October 202O

Now almost a year later, in addition to the health declaration feature, the application has been upgraded and integrated with many other features, including the Covid-19 safety declaration for tourism business establishments and a safe travel digital map. It also integrates features such as health record tracking, travel insurance, e-tickets, booking services, Covid-19 safety verification for tourism services providers, Covid-19 vaccine certification, digital map for safe travel, health records, travel insurance, and e-tickets according to the country’s Tourism Information Technology Centre

The health declaration service is now integrated into the mobile app ‘Du lich Viet Nam An Toan’ in Vietnamese or ‘Travel Vietnam safely’ in English. It allows users to fill in health declarations without switching to other platforms.

The app was developed by TITC under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

As travel restrictions and border closure remain in place to curb Covid-19 spread, international tourist arrivals in Vietnam in the first eight months of 2021 dropped 97.2% compared to the same period last year. VNAT reported just 105,000 foreign visitors, most of whom are foreign experts and workers, according to the General Statistics Office.

(Source: VNAT)