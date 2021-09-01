BANGKOK, 1 September 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, invites travellers on a getaway of a lifetime with a 21-night Ultimate Twin Island Escape to two world-famous paradise islands – the Maldives and Phuket.

Guests have a choice of an all-inclusive experience with the “Luxury Twin Island Escape” package or a Bed & Breakfast meal plan with “Grand Twin Island Escape” for bookings and stays from now until 20 December 2021.

LUXURY TWIN ISLAND ESCAPE

Luxury Twin Island Escape offers the ultimate all-inclusive getaway in premium accommodations and a full board meal plan with a choice of immersive activities to experience the destination.

Guests arrive at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives from Male by complimentary seaplane transfer and enjoy a carefree 7-night stay in a Deluxe Overwater Villa perched over the crystalline lagoon. The Grand All-Inclusive Meal Plan includes three daily meals with premium beverages, afternoon tea, and an open bar. Also included is a choice of complimentary excursions, including whale shark snorkelling or sunset cruise, as well as a generous spa credit.





A similarly memorable time awaits at the beachfront Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, where travellers enjoy a 14-night full-board stay with a Deluxe Suite Private Pool, from which they can take in sublime views of the Andaman Sea from their private terrace. A full board meal plan includes daily breakfast, set lunch and set dinner, complete with non-alcoholic beverages. Guests are also invited to explore the resort’s very own water park and exhilarating water sports and enjoy a choice of complimentary activities such as a Muay Thai lesson, Thai cooking class, spa treatment, or Thai high tea set for two.

GRAND TWIN ISLAND ESCAPE

Ideal for travellers who seek the freedom to explore everything the Maldives and Phuket have to offer, the Grand Twin Island Escape provides all the essentials for a hassle-free holiday, including daily breakfast and roundtrip seaplane transfers in the Maldives.

In the palm-fringed paradise of Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, guests enjoy a family-friendly getaway in a Beach Suite nestled on the white sand beach and unlimited use of canoes, pedalos and windsurf equipment, as well as discount privileges on spa treatments. Over in Thailand’s favourite island destination, travellers enjoy a 14-night, quarantine-free stay at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket with complimentary daily hotel credit to redeem for culinary and spa experiences. For both packages, travellers can choose to start their stay in the Maldives or Phuket.

Launched to celebrate the gradual return to travel, the two experiential packages offer a much-anticipated holiday escape that is as spectacular as it is safe. Preventative measures and protocols have been implemented successfully by the respective local authorities of the Maldives and Phuket. Fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy quarantine-free stays on both islands, provided they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival and follow travel guidelines of both their countries of origin and destination.

The 21-night Luxury Twin Island Escape and Grand Twin Island Escape experiences are available for bookings and stays from now until 20 December 2021 for USD8,465 net and USD4,085 net, respectively. Up to two accompanying children stay and dine for free.

For more information or booking, travellers can contact the Centara Contact Centre at ccc@chr.co.th and +66(0) 2101 1234, or visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/ultimate-twin-island/