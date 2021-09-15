JLL expands Japan team

SINGAPORE, 15 September 2021: JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group announced Tuesday an expansion of its Asset Management platform in Japan to serve its growing hotel portfolio.

The Japan asset management business will be led by Nathan Cook, who brings over 20 years of Japanese hospitality experience to JLL. A New Zealand national, he joins the firm as head of asset management, Japan, and will immediately assume his role. Nathan and his team will be supported by the existing hotel advisory & capital markets team of 12 hotel specialists based in Tokyo.





Cook joins JLL from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) in Japan, where he has served as cluster general manager, responsible for properties including The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo and Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo.

He will report to Xander Nijnens, head of hotel advisory & asset management, Asia Pacific, and Takahiro Tsujikawa, head of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, Japan.

The appointment comes as the Japanese hotel sector continues to attract interest from global investors owing to its longer-term solid fundamentals. According to JLL, the decision to establish a dedicated Asset Management and Advisory presence were driven by heightened activity in the Japanese market and the requirements of many hotels to upgrade facilities and reposition strategies during and post-pandemic.