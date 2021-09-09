FCM expands global footprint to Japan

SINGAPORE, 9 September 2021: FCM (fcmtravel.com), a leading travel management company, is expanding across Asia through a joint venture with NSF Engagement in Japan.

The investment will enhance FCM’s presence in Asia to support existing customers in the region while boosting its global footprint.

FCM says a robust business travel market, a strong increase in demand from customers across Asia, and an opportunity to provide a differentiated service offering prompted the move to expand its operations in Japan.

Additionally, Japan’s excellent digital infrastructure provides a strong foundation for FCM to integrate the new technology that the leading TMC has been developing into the market. The full suite of FCM products and services will be introduced to Japan in the coming months to support consistency and improved customer experience. This includes FCM’s proprietary FCM Platform, which had its debut launch in China last month.

FCM Travel Asia managing director Bertrand Saillet said: “Choosing to expand FCM’s presence in Asia at this critical time speaks volumes for Japan’s tremendous potential… As the world’s fourth-largest business travel market, Japan will undoubtedly provide exciting growth opportunities for FCM in the region. FCM and NSF Engagement both recognised that the Japanese travel market is ripe for disruption and our partnership presents an alternative for clients who are currently being underserved. NSF Engagement’s deep local knowledge complemented by FCM’s evolving technology and global expertise will allow us to provide global coverage for existing and new Japanese clients. We are thrilled to work with a partner who shares our vision to continue our expansion in Asia.”

FCM Japan will be headed by Kenichi Shiraishi, who will be responsible for developing strategic local supplier relationships and expanding FCM’s customer base in Japan.

“For over 10 years, FCM has been providing managed travel services in Japan to MNC customers… I am pleased that FCM Japan can now play a greater role in supporting MNC customers in Japan, within Asia and around the world,” said Shiraishi.

NSF Engagement president and CEO Shigeru Hiromatsu added: “We see the considerable synergy between NSF Engagement and FCM. FCM’s unconventional, innovative and flexible DNA resonates deeply with NSF Engagement’s belief that it is possible to use New Standards for Engagement to break through conventional concepts through technological capabilities and an alternative approach.”