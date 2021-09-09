Asia’s convention bureau join forces

BANGKOK 9 September 2021: Four Asian convention bureaus are joining forces to establish an Asian Convention Alliance.

Three government-funded convention organisations Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) and Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) signed the Memorandums of Understanding on 2 September.

In addition, the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) signed a bilateral partnership. TAITRA will participate as a full working member of the new alliance. However, possibly to avoid criticism from China the agreement was signed by TICA, a private sector association not directly funded by the Thai government.

The founding members said they are confident collaborative projects will ultimately draw more regional conventions to alliance members and encourage joint bids that will see a convention rotate between members.

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said: “The convention market in Asia is the most promising and on the verge of recovery due to the readiness of short-haul travel and economic stimulus policies of governments in the region.

Seoul Tourism Organisation president and CEO Ki Yon Kil said: “We expect the MoU with TCEB will serve as an important step toward the recovery of the business events industry amidst the difficult time.”

Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau CEO Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani Daud added: “MyCEB is delighted to be part of the Asia Convention Alliance. The signing of MoU with the alliance marks a unique partnership between member destinations.

Thailand Incentive and Convention Association president Sumate Sudasna remarked: “TICA is a long-standing collaborator of TCEB and other stakeholders in Thailand’s meetings industry. We are ready to share our resources and market expertise with every member of the Asia Convention Alliance. Together, we can give Asia’s convention industry a deserving reboot.”

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), president and CEO Leonor F M Lin commented: “As a foremost trade promotion organisation in Taiwan, we are delighted to join in Asia Convention Alliance and become one of the founding members.