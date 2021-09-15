DUBAI, 15 September 2021: Emirates will resume flights to St Petersburg starting 8 October 2021.

Dubai continues to top the must-see destination list for Russian holidaymakers, providing a great combination of warm weather, world-class hotels for every budget, shopping and an unparalleled set of new attractions that encourage repeat visits.

From 8 October, flights between Dubai and St Petersburg will operate four times a week, and the airline will increase its services to daily flights from 21 October. All flights will use a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration.

Emirates flight EK 173 and 174 will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while EK 175 and 176 will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

EK 173 departs Dubai at 0910, arriving at St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport at 1415. EK 174 leaves St Petersburg at 1645, arrives in Dubai at 2345 local time. EK 175 takes off from Dubai at 1545, arriving in St Petersburg at 2050hrs and EK176 leaves Pulkovo Airport at 2315, landing in Dubai at 0615 the next day.

As of last week, Emirates is offering 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from 16 September, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.

To Riyadh, Emirates operates EK 2817 daily, departing Dubai at 1640, landing in King Khalid International Airport at 1740 local time. EK 2818 leaves Riyadh at 2010, arriving back in Dubai at 2320.

To Jeddah, Emirates operates EK 2803 daily, departing Dubai at 1600, landing in King Abdulaziz International Airport at 1800 local time. EK 2804 leaves Jeddah at 2000, arriving back in Dubai at 0100 the next day.

To Dammam, Emirates operates EK 2821 daily, leaving Dubai at 2050, arriving at King Fahd International Airport at 2120. EK 2822 leaves Dammam at 2245, arriving back in Dubai at 0100 the next day.

To Medina, Emirates operates EK 2809 three times weekly. The flight departs from Dubai at 1630, arriving at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport at 1800. EK 2810 leaves Medina at 2000, arriving back in Dubai at 2340.

Passengers should check the Emirates Travel Hub for more information on travel requirements, including to and from Saudi Arabia. All published schedules can be found on emirates.com, and tickets can be booked on the airline’s website, mobile App, via travel agents or at the local Emirates sales office.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/

