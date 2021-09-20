A new mart plays a wellness theme

BANGKOK, 20 September 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) hosts the Virtual PATA Wellness and Luxury Travel Conference and Mart 2021, 20 to 22 October.

The event is organised in partnership with Platinum Sponsor, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Official Virtual Platform Partner, Zipevent Co., Ltd.

This niche-themed event offers a deeper look at specialised product offerings and forum topics to share key trends in the global wellness and luxury tourism industry emerging from pandemic recovery.

“Shaped by new consumer priorities since the pandemic, wellness and sustainable luxury tourism are on the rise. These two segments of leisure travel overlap in several ways, which can be seen in the growing demand for boutique travel experiences offered by high-end hospitality brands,” said PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera.

“While not every wellness story comes with a luxury angle, personal well-being has never been more central to consumer behaviour. We can also expect the demand for personal well-being and environmental well-being to be viewed as one. Guests will value travel experiences that don’t have a negative impact on the planet, just as they don’t want it to have a negative impact on their own health.”

This two-day niche event, comprising a one-day conference and one-day mart, brings together various tourism professionals in the wellness and sustainable luxury travel sector, offering a deeper look at specialised product offerings from around the region. The conference is designed to support PATA’s vision for the responsible development of tourism, while the one-day travel mart helps promote, build, and strengthen business and networks for delegates.

The travel mart will offer one-on-one business meeting appointments, which will be supported by video calls, text, and voice chat. Furthermore, there will be networking opportunities at the interactive networking breaks, which will include various games and quizzes.

Virtual PATA Wellness and Luxury Travel Conference and Mart 2021 highlights include:

Interactive Exhibition Experience – Exhibitor listing to browse sellers submit appointment requests, view seller profile, product s , and exchange contact information.

– Exhibitor listing to browse sellers submit appointment requests, view seller profile, product , and exchange contact information. Video Meets – Set up time slots and request meetings supported by video calls, text, and voice chat.

– Set up time slots and request meetings supported by video calls, text, and voice chat. High-Quality Live Forums – Gain insights on travel recovery with live presentations and panels.

– Gain insights on travel recovery with live presentations and panels. Games & Giveaways – Join one of the virtual social games and get the chance to win some travel giveaways and prizes from our sponsors and partners.

The event offers complimentary exhibitor space to all PATA International Members in good standing. For PATA Chapter Members and Non-Members, PATA offers cost-effective booth fees at a significantly below market rate. The exhibitor space fee for PATA Chapter Members is USD300 and USD500 for non-members.

For more details on the Virtual PATA Wellness and Luxury Travel Conference and Mart 2021, please email at Events@PATA.org or visit https://www.pata.org/calendar/virtual-pata-wellness-and-luxury-travel-conference-and-mart-2021.