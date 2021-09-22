ATM 2022 is back with a hybrid show

DUBAI, 22 September 2021: RX Global, the organiser of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), confirms the 29th edition of the popular travel trade show will convene in person 8 to 11 May, followed by a virtual edition 17 to 18 May 2022.

“Covid-19 has dominated our lives since March 2020 and continues to do so in many parts of the world. However, although international travel & tourism has learnt from past experiences and adapted in some cases almost seamlessly, we now have an ideal opportunity to look ahead to the future of our industry,” said Arabian Travel Market exhibition director ME Danielle Curtis.

Now in its 29th year and working in collaboration with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the event will take place live and in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from Sunday 8 to Wednesday 11 May. A virtual edition will again take place during the following week, Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 May 2022.

Show highlights in 2022 will include, among others, destination summits focused on key source markets such as Saudi, Russia, China and India.

In addition, the show will feature Travel Forward, an event for travel technology that puts a spotlight on the latest, next-generation technology for travel and hospitality.

ATM buyer forums and speed networking events, as well as Arival Dubai @ ATM – a dedicated in-destination forum will also be included.

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the world’s premier business travel and meetings trade organisation, will once again be participating at ATM. The GBTA will deliver the latest business travel content, research and education to drive the recovery and support growth in business travel.

ATM will play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week, a festival of events dedicated to travel professionals from all over the world, to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events

Given the global travel and social restrictions, the ATM 2021 live and the in-person event attracted more than 21,600 attendees from 110 different countries. During the virtual event, 30,790 profiles were registered on the ATM Virtual platform, almost 20,000 face-to-face virtual meetings took place and there were over 6,600 conference views.

Putting those figures into context, ATM, which is often considered by industry professionals as a barometer for the Middle East and North Africa tourism sector, welcomed almost 40,000 people to its 2019 event with representation from 150 countries.