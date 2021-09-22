WebBeds powers up for recovery

SINGAPORE, 22 September 2021: WebBeds, the B2B division of global online travel business Webjet Limited, is powering up for travel recovery, undertaking a transformation project to simplify the way it does business and provide enhanced support for partners as the industry heads towards recovery.

As countries swiftly implemented travel restrictions to contain Covid-19, WebBeds focussed on initiatives to ensure it could deliver immediate support and value to its partners globally amidst rapidly changing environments.

“Recognising domestic markets would be the first to open, we took the strategic decision to pivot our contracting and sales efforts to focus on domestic travel, diversifying our business model, which in turn has strengthened our supplier relationships and further developed our global footprint,” said WebBeds CEO, Daryl Lee.

“Another immediate change has been the reorganisation of our geographical management structure, moving to four regions from three (separating MEA and the Americas) and introducing regional leadership reporting into one WebBeds CEO. This reaffirms our commitment to strong local market representation within our global footprint.” Lee said.

The company will open new offices in Saudi Arabia to focus on emerging opportunities within that region through the specialist brand Umrah Holidays International.

“Our underlying goals have not changed, but what we have been able to do is look at every aspect of our operation, review what we do well and what areas we could improve. The key driver has been simplification that drives efficiencies and makes it easier to do business with us.”

The simplification initiatives cover key business functions and services provided within WebBeds Global Marketplace, including delivery of a new WebBeds ERP and enhancements to WebBeds contracting module and connectivity technology.

WebBeds also created a new Global Product Group that will sit within the commercial side of the business, ensuring a greater focus on stakeholder engagement to ensure it delivers products and services that best suit supply and distribution partners’ needs.

In the near future, the simplification drive will extend to WebBeds booking sites, with the release of Single Sign-On access (SSO), enabling any client currently accessing more than one of WebBeds’ booking sites to do so from a single login page.

Lee said: “The last 18 months have been devastating for our industry, but we know travel is resilient, and as soon as people can travel, they will. We see a world of opportunity and are working extremely hard to ensure our readiness to support our clients and supplier partners better than ever before amidst altered landscapes. We will be here to help facilitate growth and bring our industry together.”

About WebBeds

Launched in 2013, WebBeds serves online travel agencies, retail travel agents, corporate travel managers, tour operators, wholesalers, tourism boards, super apps, DMC’s, group providers and airlines. It musters a global inventory of more than 368,000 hotels (comprising 30,000+ direct contracts, 70+ integrated third-party providers and 60+ major hotel chains). Clients can also book over 5,500 transfer services in 1,200 destinations along with thousands of guided excursions and tickets for attractions.