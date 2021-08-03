Vietjet releases half-year figures

SINGAPORE, 3 August 2021: Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has released its financial statements for the second quarter and the first six months of 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, Vietjet’s air transport revenue reached VND2,973 billion (USD129.7 million), recording a 51% year-on-year growth thanks to high travelling demand in April. The airline has also sought ways to lift the cargo sector despite the impact of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Vietnam this quarter.

Vietjet’s consolidated revenue totalled VND4,337 billion (USD189 million) in the second quarter.

Revenue in passenger transport for the first half of the year was recorded at VND5,818 billion (USD253 million), generating a post-tax profit of VND13.7 billion (USD597,500). The airline’s consolidated revenue and consolidated post-tax profit were reported at VND8,386 billion (USD365 million) and VND127 billion (USD5.53 million), respectively, which were both higher than the 2020s.

Vietjet has ventured into financial and project investments to expand its business portfolio in support of the air transport sector while optimizing the equity capital during the temporary aviation slowdown. Its revenue in financial and investment activities was reported at more than VND1,756 billion (USD76.5 million).

Vietjet’s total assets reached VND44,000 billion (USD1.9 billion) by the end of June. Its debt-to-equity ratio stayed at as low as 0.73 while the liquidity ratio remained at 1.5, which were considered in the safe zone and a good performance in the aviation industry.

Vietjet has transported more than 4.8 million passengers on 34,000 flights over the first six months of the year. The airline has also focused on refining operation protocols and boosting its cargo operations, resulting in a 40%-45% year-on-year growth with a total of more than 37,000 tons of cargo delivered.

In the meantime, Vietjet kept operating repatriation flights. Together with strategic partners in the Sovico Group, Vietjet has played an active role in the national fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. It has donated to the National Vaccine Fund, granting ambulance vans to local health departments, sponsoring medical equipment to intensive care units (ICUs).