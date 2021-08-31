Minister returns to lead Malaysia’s tourism team

KUALA LUMPUR 27 August 2021: Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) confirmed at the weekend the re-appointment of YB Dato ‘Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri as Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Photo: www.gayatravel.com.my/

MOTAC also welcomed YB Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu as Deputy Minister as announced by the Prime Minister’s office concerning the formation of the cabinet.

MOTAC said the re-appointment of YB Dato ‘Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri means the ministry can move forward with the Tourism Recovery Plan (PPP) to strengthen the entire tourism sector chain that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.

The MOTAC statement expressed confidence that the appointments would complement and strengthen MOTAC’s leadership and the working team that is “committed to restoring Malaysia’s tourism industry on the international stage.”