Hong Kong woos airlines with new incentives

HONG KONG, 19 July 2024: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has introduced a new programme to incentivise airlines to open more routes and increase flights to Hong Kong.

The aim is to strengthen the position of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) as an international aviation hub.

Following the Early Bird Guaranteed Landing Charge Rebate Scheme, which ended in March this year, AAHK launched the new Airport Network Development Programme in June 2024 after consulting with local and foreign airline representatives. The programme includes two schemes: the New Route Scheme and the Strategic Development Scheme.

Under the New Route Scheme, all passenger and cargo airlines that launch new destinations connecting to HKIA with a defined continuity will be eligible for financial incentives for two years. Airlines now operating at HKIA and airlines that are new to HKIA are eligible to receive incentives, which are open for applications until 31 December 2027.

The Strategic Development Scheme encourages airlines to operate routes aligned with AAHK’s strategy. Any passenger and cargo airlines that launch new routes and increase frequencies to AAHK’s targeted regions or countries will be granted financial incentives for three years. In addition, to encourage airlines to use the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park (HKIALP) for air cargo operation, the same offer will also apply to any incremental cargo flights provided that all cargoes on board are accepted at HKIALP in Dongguan.

AAHK Acting Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung said: “Air network connectivity is pivotal to an international aviation hub like HKIA. While we are confident in HKIA’s long-term development, the new programme encourages home-based and foreign airlines to launch new routes and/or increase flights connecting to HKIA. The programme has already received positive response from airlines since its launch last month. AAHK will continue to engage with existing local and foreign airlines at HKIA and is reaching out to other airlines.”

In addition, AAHK has been sponsoring airlines to generate promotional activities for launching new routes at HKIA.