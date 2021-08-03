St Regis flag flies in Qingdao

HONG KONG, 3 August 2021: St Regis Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott International’s 30-brand portfolio, announced Monday the debut of The St. Regis Qingdao.

The opening marks the first Marriott International luxury brand hotel in the northeastern Shandong region, located in the landmark Haitian Centre in the heart of Qingdao city.





Occupying the 58th to 78th floors of the 369-metre-tall Haitian Centre, St Regis Qingdao is the tallest hotel in the region, standing adjacent to scenic Fushan Bay, the venue for the sailing competitions during the Beijing Olympics.

The hotel features 233 rooms, including 30 suites with ocean views. Guests will also enjoy the brand’s signature Butler Service, offering around-the-clock service.

In addition to restaurants and bars, the hotel features 2,000 square metres of dedicated event space, a spa and a fitness centre.