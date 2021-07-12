STB names finalists for annual awards

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2021: The Singapore Tourism Board announced last week 77 finalists for the Experience Excellence, Enterprise Excellence and Customer Service categories of the 2021 Singapore Tourism Awards.

This year’s prestigious awards for the tourism sector recognise and celebrate the extraordinary resilience and dedication shown by Singaporean tourism stakeholders and businesses as they continue to navigate the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three new awards have also been added to the Special Recognition Category – Special Award for Sustainability, Special Award for Most Exemplary Employer and Special Award for Community Care (Business and Individuals).

In line with the vision to position Singapore as a top sustainable and innovative urban destination, the Special Award for Sustainability recognises businesses that are leading the charge in test-bedding sustainable tourism solutions that, among other things, reduce waste, achieve carbon neutrality, and promote conservation.

The other two new awards pay tribute to businesses that have displayed exceptional care towards their staff and the community during this challenging period.

The recipients of these new awards will be unveiled on 23 July at a virtual awards ceremony, presided over by the Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Many of the nominees this year have shown resilience by adapting their business models and products to the changing landscape of tourism. These include new entrants to the list such as:

Tour operator Tribe Tours’ “Murders (Chinatown Murders) Game Tour” for Outstanding Tour Experience, for displaying the ability to tap new and engaging tour formats to attract a local audience.

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2020 for Outstanding Leisure Event, which featured a hybrid race format incorporating a virtual race and augmented reality.

Milken Institute Asia Center for Outstanding Event Organiser, which combined virtual and holographic components with an in-person event at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2020.

STB Director communications and marketing capability, Terrence Voon said: “We are heartened by our tourism sector’s dedication to reimagining experiences for new audiences, even as they continue to cope with the impact of COVID-19. The Singapore Tourism Awards is an integral part of STB’s efforts to recognise these inspiring organisations and individuals who have displayed such passion, resilience and ingenuity. We thank them for their continued efforts to improve their offerings, which will put Singapore’s tourism industry on a strong footing as we prepare for recovery.”

Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the Singapore Tourism Awards brings together Singapore’s tourism sector to celebrate individuals and organisations that best deliver exceptional experiences and achieve enterprise excellence. The Awards is an integral part of STB’s efforts to raise the Singapore tourism sector’s competitiveness by motivating organisations and individuals to create compelling experiences or adopt best practices. For more information, visit www.singaporetourismawards.com.

[1] Finalists were selected by STB from nominations submitted by businesses and stakeholders based on their achievements in 2020. See Annex A for the full list of finalists[1].