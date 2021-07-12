Thai airlines tweak domestic flights

BANGKOK, 12 July 2021: Thai Vietjet will continue to serve domestic routes from Bangkok but with reduced frequencies following the government’s decision to introduce a partial lockdown in the Thai capital and surrounding provinces.

The airline’s chief executive officer, Woranate Laprabang warned that during the 12 to 25 July lockdown and nightly curfew, “downgrading of some flights could occur”… “we will continue to operate on all routes in our domestic route network.”

Nok Air, Lion Air and Bangkok Airways said they would continue to serve provincial destinations from their home bases at Bangkok’s Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports, but flights will not be able to take off and land during the curfew hours 2100 to 0400. Flights may reduce to just one daily departure to provincial cities at least until 25 July. Lion Air and Nok Air posted minimal information on the impact of the lockdown on their timetables.

Vietjet’s domestic route network Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) includes services to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, KhonKaen, UbonRatchathani and Udon Thani.

Since the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, the airline announced that travellers with flights booked until 31 July 2021 can change their travel dates one time without incurring fees before the cut-off date of 1 October 2021.

They can also store the value of the ticket towards travel in the future using a credit shell also valid for three months. You can also demand a full refund if the flight booked is cancelled due to the government’s lockdown measures.

Meanwhile Bangkok Airways announces the temporary cancellation of some flights from 13 to 31.

The cancelled flights are as follows:

Bangkok – Chiang Mai (roundtrip)

Bangkok – Phuket (roundtrip)

Bangkok – Sukhothai (roundtrip)

Bangkok – Lampang (roundtrip)

Bangkok – Trat (roundtrip)

However, the following routes will continue to operate normally:

Bangkok – Samui (roundtrip) two flights per daily (sealed route flights between Bangkok and Samui, that will accommodate international transit passengers (three flights daily);

Samui – Phuket (roundtrip) four flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)from 16 July 2021 onwards;

Samui – Singapore (roundtrip) three flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday)from 1 August 2021 onwards

Passengers who are scheduled to travel before 31 July 2021 can have fees waived for rebooking or may request a refund in the form of a travel voucher to be used for future ticketing.