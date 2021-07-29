SQ firms up flights in August

SINGAPORE 29 July 2021: Singapore Airlines will resume more services in its worldwide network but due to the Covid-19 crisis in Southeast Asia flights remain limited to just five capital cities.

During August, there are no commercial flights scheduled to the holiday island of Bali in Indonesia. The airline flies to Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital in August. SQ950 flies three times weekly, departing Singapore at 0620, SQ956 daily departing 0925 and SQ also daily departing 1720.

Flights to popular destinations in Vietnam such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Danang remain suspended up to September at the earliest. There are no flights planned to Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos during August.

Bangkok, Thailand, is served by SQ706 departing 0710 three times weekly, SQ708 departing 0930 four times weekly, and SQ712 daily at 1600. There are also two flights daily to Phuket to specifically serve Phuke Sandbox passengers.

SQ flies to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia – SQ106 daily at 0830, SQ114 departing 1245 four times weekly and SQ126 daily at 1845. No services are scheduled to Penang, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu or Langkawi in August.

There are three services to Manila in the Philippines. SQ910 departs daily at 0930, SQ912 departs 1200 three times weekly and SQ918 at 1925 also three times weekly. There are no flights to Cebu.

There are two services to Brunei. SQ148 departs 0905 twice weekly, and SQ146 departs at the same time once weekly.

The airline told local media in Singapore passenger capacity in August would reach around 7% of its pre-Covid-19 levels but up one percentage point in July.

The carrier is currently flying to several cities across five regions – Southeast Asia, North Asia, Southwest Pacific, Europe and the United States.

In its promotions, the airline advises passengers that flights are subject to change and that some destinations continue to have travel restrictions in place, including limits on passenger numbers meaning some listed flights will close for sale.