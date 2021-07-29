Second-home specialists win handout

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 July 2021: Tour operators that focus on Malaysia My Second Home sales are eligible for a Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture grant of MYR3,000, according to a ministry statement issued on Monday.

The Financial Assistance One-Off Special Assistance Grant is part of the programme initiative to Empower the People and the Economy for Malaysian My Second Home (MM2H) companies licensed under MOTAC.

https://focusmalaysia.my.

The Ministry has launched several initiatives to help alleviate the burden faced by tourism operators licensed under the Ministry that have been affected by the COVID 19 outbreak. One of the incentives provides financial assistance of MYR3,000 awarded on a one-off basis to eligible tour operator companies.

MM2H Companies must have an inbound license issued by the MOTAC and have been financially impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic to be eligible for financial assistance. Around 697 MM2H companies should benefit from the scheme.

Applications for the grants must be filed by 31 August. MOTAC stressed the importance of presenting accurate information to smooth and speed up the grant process.

(Source: MOTAC)