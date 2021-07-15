Spain joins ILTM Asia Pacific Virtual

SINGAPORE 15 July 2021: This year, Spain Tourism Board will be participating in the ILTM Asia Pacific Virtual Show, 20 to 22 July, along with the tourism boards of the cities of Madrid, Valencia and Bilbao.

Representatives from Palladium Hotel Group, El Corte Ingles Department Stores, Across Spain (DMC), Made for Spain (DMC), and Madrid & Beyond (DMC) will be joining them as well.

Also having their stand at the ILTM Asia Pacific Virtual Show this year is the Catalonia Tourism Board together with the Barcelona Tourism Board (Barcelona Premium), The Real Thing, Barcelona Art of Travel and Dorna Motors.

On 21 July, the Spain Tourism Board will also be collaborating with the Catalonia Tourism Board in an in-person event at the Andaz Hotel to launch the Catalonia Lounge where hosted buyers based in Singapore can gather and manage their meetings while being treated to Spanish food and hospitality.

“The Spain Tourism Board recognizes the importance of the luxury segment and its very high potential to travel first, as outbound travel slowly starts to resume. We aim to connect with the segment and supply them with what’s new in Spain in terms of products and safety protocols”, stated Spain Tourism Board Director for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand Monica Sanchez.

Spain began its summer tourism season on 7 June by welcoming vaccinated tourists regardless of the country of residence or flight departure. The improvement of the epidemiological situation in Spain and the developing progress in the vaccination roll-out, both in Spain and in many countries around the world, made it possible to ease the measures for entry into Spain for tourists.