BANGKOK, 15 July 2021: Thailand’s leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts and Ibn Saleh Al Hashmi Construction (ISAHC) in Oman announced the signing of a Hotel Management Agreement for Al Hail Waves managed by Centara.

Centara takes over the management of the 64-key property on 1 January 2022. The hotel group will start to refurbish the property to align with Centara’s brand and operational standards while it remains fully operational.

“We are proud to launch our third hotel in Oman, a country blessed with stunning nature, fascinating historical sites, and rich cultural heritage. The Omani government has laid out an ambitious roadmap to achieve long term goals set forth in the Omani Tourism Strategy, and with Ibn Saleh Al Hashmi Construction as our partner, we are confident that we will attract discerning travellers with our sharing, caring family values,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer, Thirayuth Chirathivat.

Founded in 1994, Ibn Saleh Al Hashmi Construction (ISAHC) is one of the fastest-growing construction companies in Oman with a proven track record for an impressive portfolio, including hotels, private villas, and residential buildings. Al Hail Waves managed by Centara, will be ISAHC’s third project awarded to Centara after Muscat Dunes Hotel and Centara Muscat Hotel Oman.

“For our latest hospitality project in Oman, we are delighted to work once again with Centara Hotels & Resorts. We share the same position of leadership in everything we do, supported by a common vision of sustainable growth. We have confidence in the group’s international sales and marketing expertise and look forward to a continued journey of success as we offer visitors an appealing choice of top-class hotels in Oman,” said Abdullah Saleh Saif Al Hashmi, chairman of Ibn Saleh Al Hashmi Construction.

The hotel’s 64-holiday residences include standard rooms (20 – 26 sqm) designed for modern living and studios (35 – 40 sqm), which come fully furnished with facilities including a kitchenette. The largest two-bedroom apartments measure 84 sqm and feature separate lounge and dining areas, as well as amenities and modern comforts for long stays and travelling families.

Other facilities at Al Hail Waves managed by Centara include an all-day dining restaurant, a swimming pool overlooking the Arabian Sea, fully equipped gym, as well as two meeting rooms to accommodate events of up to 150 guests.

Situated in the northwest of Muscat on the road connecting Al-Seeb and Al Athaiba, Al Hail Waves managed by Centara, is centrally located with both The Seeb corniche and the beach within walking distance from the hotel. The premier leisure destination of Al Mouj is a short drive from the hotel, and the new Muscat International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

For more information, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/