AirAsia Thailand hibernates

BANGKOK, 12 July 2021: AirAsia Thailand (FD) has halted all of its scheduled domestic, commercial flight operations effective today, 12 July until 31 July 2021.

On Saturday, the Thai government announced stringent measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 that has seen more than 9,000 daily new cases over the last three days. Bangkok and five surrounding provinces in central Thailand are now under a nightly curfew from 2100 to 0400 and has advised residents to stay home and limit travel to other provinces.

AirAsia’s passengers booked on flights from 12 to 31 July will receive an email or SMS outlining options such as changing their flight booking without any fees, crediting their fare for future travel or applying for a full refund.