TAT deputies switch job slots

BANGKOK, 8 June 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed Monday a routine reshuffle of five key deputy governors, effective 1 October.

Following the board of directors meeting on 30 May, TAT’s governor Yuthasak Supasorn confirmed the sideways reshuffle of five deputy governors (civil service level-10 officials).

Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, deputy governor of tourism products and business, will head TAT’s domestic marketing department.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, deputy governor of digital research, will move to the top post in the tourism products and business department.

Tanes Petchsuwan, deputy governor of marketing communications, will move to the department for markets Asia and the South Pacific.

Siripakorn Chiawsamoot, deputy governor for marketing Europe, Americas and the Middle East, will move to the marketing communications department.

Chattan Kunchorn Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for markets Asia and South Pacific, will move to the department for markets Europe, Americas and the Middle East.