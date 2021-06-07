Qatar Airways resumes Phuket Flights

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

DOHA, Qatar, 7 June 2021: Qatar Airways will resume flights to Phuket, Thailand, starting 1 July with four weekly services, the airline reported last Friday.

The airline is already flying  12 semi-commercial flights weekly to Bangkok. The new Phuket services will increase the total to 16 flights a week between Doha and Thailand.

Phuket will open to nationalities from countries on Thailand’s low to medium risk if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19. They will not need to undergo a 14-day quarantine, but they will still have to present a negative PCR swab test certificate to board the aircraft and have a valid visa issued by a Thai embassy as well as a Certificate of Entry.

The route will be served by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with seating for 22 passengers in business class and 232 in economy class.

Flight schedule starting 1 July:
Doha (DOH) to Phuket (HKT) QR 840 departs 0255 arrives 1330 (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Phuket (HKT) to Doha (DOH) QR 841 departs 0230 arrives 0530 (Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here