Qatar Airways resumes Phuket Flights

DOHA, Qatar, 7 June 2021: Qatar Airways will resume flights to Phuket, Thailand, starting 1 July with four weekly services, the airline reported last Friday.

The airline is already flying 12 semi-commercial flights weekly to Bangkok. The new Phuket services will increase the total to 16 flights a week between Doha and Thailand.





Phuket will open to nationalities from countries on Thailand’s low to medium risk if they have been vaccinated against Covid-19. They will not need to undergo a 14-day quarantine, but they will still have to present a negative PCR swab test certificate to board the aircraft and have a valid visa issued by a Thai embassy as well as a Certificate of Entry.

The route will be served by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with seating for 22 passengers in business class and 232 in economy class.

Flight schedule starting 1 July:

Doha (DOH) to Phuket (HKT) QR 840 departs 0255 arrives 1330 (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Phuket (HKT) to Doha (DOH) QR 841 departs 0230 arrives 0530 (Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday)