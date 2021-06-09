MTCO recruits an executive director

BANGKOK, 9 June 2021: Bangkok-based Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) has opened applications for the vacant post of executive director.

MTCO represents the tourism interests of six Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) countries; Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. MTCO was established in 2006, where it is based under the auspices of Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports. For more information about MTCO visit www.mekongtourism.org.

Applications will be accepted by email from qualified candidates until the deadline of 1700 ( Bangkok time) on 30 June 2021.

According to the published terms of reference, application from all nationalities, regardless of gender, will be considered. However, the ToR says citizens of GMS countries and women are especially encouraged to apply.

The position is a two-year fixed-term appointment extendable for an additional two years. The current executive director Jens Thraenhart, who tendered his resignation last month, has served more than six years. He is expected to hand over to the new executive director during September this year.

Background

The MTCO executive director reports to the MTCO Board made up of senior tourism officials representing each of the six GMS-member countries. The TWG meets twice-yearly, with participation customarily up to director general-level or equivalent.

The executive director’s primary objective is to provide specialized knowledge to support secretariat functions of the GMS TWG and MTCO Board, including organizing TWG/MTCO Board meetings and the annual Mekong Tourism Forum. The secondary objective is to coordinate and facilitate the implementation of GMS tourism sector strategies, GMS tourism marketing and communications plans, and other regional tourism initiatives as directed by the MTCO Board.

Qualifications

University degree in tourism, marketing, or related specialized fields, preferably with a postgraduate degree.

Minimum of five years of relevant experience in tourism marketing and strategic planning/development, preferably in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

At least three years of relevant experience managing digital tourism assets. Demonstrate advanced social media and website development capabilities.

At least three years of relevant experience working with one or more national tourism organisations in the GMS.

TIMING

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an online interview with the MTCO Board in August 2021. The successful candidate is expected to be appointed by mid-September 2021.

EMPLOYMENT STATUS

The successful candidate will be engaged as an independent consultant under a two-year fixed-term contract, extendable for an additional two years contingent on a performance evaluation by the MTCO Board prior to the expiry of the initial two-year appointment. The total tenure is limited to two terms. The MTCO Executive Director is not an employee of any of the six governments and is responsible for paying his/her own tax obligations and insurance costs.

REMUNERATION

The MTCO executive director receives a monthly consulting fee of USD 4,000, plus work-related travel expenses.

APPLICATION PROCESS

All interested candidates are required to submit the following by email before 30 June 2021 to info@mekongtourism.org with a copy to jens@tourismmekong.org:

A signed expression of interest detailing the applicant’s suitability for the position.

A CV (maximum five pages) summarising qualifications, skills, and experience relevant to the position.

Three references (ideally combination of supervisor, peer, subordinate, partner/client).

The executive director of the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office will be selected by the MTCO Board, which is made up of senior government officials from the six-member countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Only candidates shortlisted for an interview will be contacted.

For more details, see the Terms of Reference: https://www.mekongtourism.org/terms-of-reference-executive-director-mekong-tourism-coordinating-office-mtco/