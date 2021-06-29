Cebu Pacific sets up new Flexi-Fare policy

MANILA, 29 June 2021: Cebu Pacific introduces a new “voluntary flight change policy” starting 1 July for passengers who pre-purchased the CEB Flexi add-on during the initial booking.

The new policy allows passengers to cancel their flights for free, up to two hours before departure, and store the value of the booking in a Travel Fund for as low as PHP499.

The amount in this virtual wallet is valid for two years and may be used to book new flights or purchase other add-ons such as seat selection, additional baggage allowance, or travel insurance.

Passengers who wish to change their bookings voluntarily without purchasing CEB Flexi can make use of the Unlimited Rebooking option of CEB and rebook as many times as they want up to two hours before their scheduled time of departure.

CEB has permanently removed change fees since March to provide guests with the much-needed flexibility during this time.

“We have made it a point that we are agile in responding to our customers’ needs amid the fluid situation. It is our commitment to provide safe, affordable, and convenient air travels. This is why we are announcing this new and permanent policy after over a year of careful assessment,” said Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing & customer experience Candice Iyog.

Passengers can also avail of the CEB Flexi product as a bundle through GO Flexi, and enjoy free cancellation, checked-in baggage with a combined weight of up to 20 kilos, and a standard seat.

Passengers affected by flight cancellations will continue to have the standard options offered by CEB, namely: unlimited rebooking, refund, and travel fund.

CEB offers a domestic network in the Philippines covering 32 destinations, on top of six international destinations currently suspended.