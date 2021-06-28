Agoda launches deals on the back of a survey

SINGAPORE 28 June 2021: Experiences such as themed stays as part of hotel packages, and trips where the hotel is the destination itself, are part of the latest travel trends according to Agoda’s latest ‘Travel in 2021’ survey.

Released at the weekend, the survey marks the launch of Agoda’s newest travel deals based on finding that shows the consumer focus is on short stays, frequent trips, and exploring new local destinations.

Demand for added benefits

With domestic travel the only option for many travellers in the Asia Pacific region, people are prioritising how, where and what they do on their travels based on their top accommodations must-haves.

Food and beverage benefits are the must-have features when people think about their next local vacation. Travellers in the Philippines, Thailand and Japan most likely to demand this as a perk.

Experiences (onsite or offsite activities such as cooking workshops and heritage tours) ranked second regionally, with Indonesians, Vietnamese and Thais most likely to cite it as must-haves in accommodation packages. Korean, Japanese and Singaporean public are the least likely to consider experiences a “must-have”.

Early check-in and late check-out perks round out the top three ‘must-have’ benefits, while the upgrade of rooms and wellness benefits like spa vouchers ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. When it comes to early check-in or late check-out as a must-have, Singapore takes the top spot, followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and China. South Korea, Japan, and Thailand are least likely to cite this as a ‘must-have’. Respondents from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan are the most likely to desire room upgrades, while the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are the least likely.

“Previously, hotels might have been a base for exploring the locale, especially for international vacationers. Now with domestic visitors and staycation travel dominating travel plans, people want to enhance their accommodation experience as they may spend more time inside and are looking for a hotel to provide entertainment. Whether that’s additional activities or simply those added luxuries like F&B or spa package, or the decadence of a late check-out, how folks are getting holiday highs have changed. And Agoda is helping consumers find the best deals with its new Agoda Special Offers product to help consumers get a more fulfilling travel experience at a great value as they continue to travel hyper-local,” said Agoda regional director Southeast Asia and Oceania Enric Casals.

Agoda launches Agoda Special Offers to meet travellers’ desire for extra perks with their stay at great prices.

With Agoda Special Offers, travellers now have access to exclusive and non-exclusive packages and value-added benefits when they search for accommodation on Agoda.com. They can browse the range of offers most suited to their needs, from food and beverage credits, local experiences within or outside the hotel, early check-in or late check-out perks to special room upgrades, and make bookings for these packaged deals at great prices.

Accommodation perks

• With restricted international travel, people are finding new things to experience in their own backyard. This is particularly the case for people with children at home, and they are more likely to look for accommodation packages that come with experiences such as local workshops and heritage tours

• Respondents in age groups 18-24 and 25-34 are more likely to look for experiences as part of their accommodation package

How people travel

• 41% of people are taking short trips, while almost one in three are exploring local destinations not visited before

• 27% of people are looking at their accommodation as a destination itself, and not just a place to sleep in

• Unlike the rest of the Asia Pacific region, for Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia public, exploring new local places top their list, while taking short trips is top for the other surveyed markets

• Only 19% of people in the region are planning travel last minute, with South Koreans (37%), Indonesians (26%), Japanese (20%), Malaysians (20%) and Vietnamese (20%) most likely to out of all markets, and Chinese (9%) and Taiwanese (11%) least likely to

• With domestic travel trending, people from Taiwan (37%), Malaysia (32%) and Thailand (31%) are most likely to consider their accommodation as a destination itself

• Japanese are least likely to look for experiences as part of accommodation (9%), followed by South Koreans (16%) and Indians (20%)

• 16% of people are willing to spend on accommodation, with Taiwanese (33%) and Vietnamese (28%) most likely to.

• People aged 18-24 and 25-34 are most likely to explore new places, while those between 45-54 are the most likely age group to take short trips

• Among the age groups, 18-24s seem to be most spontaneous as they are most likely to plan travel last minute, and those 25-34 and 35-44 are most likely to willing to splurge on accommodation

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Singapore PTE Limited. The total sample size was 13,882 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 5th and 12th April 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of adults in the respective countries (aged 18+).

