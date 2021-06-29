Radisson Collection settles in Nanjing

HONG KONG, 29 June 2021: Radisson Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotels, Radisson Collection, expands in China with the launch of Radisson Collection Resort, Nanjing, a new five-star retreat located within Jiangsu Horticultural Exposition Park, an integrated tourism complex.

Standing on the banks of a lake, Radisson Collection Resort, Nanjing, has 151 rooms and suites with garden or lake views, two restaurants and a 500-person capacity ballroom. Other facilities include a swimming pool, a hot spring spa, and a 24-hour fitness centre.

The property is part of the Jiangsu Horticultural Exposition Park, which is the new site of the Horticultural Exposition of Jiangsu Province, one of Asia’s largest gardening and landscaping events. Nanjing Lukou International Airport is a 50-minute drive from the hotel and exhibition park.

Radisson Collection Resort, Nanjing is the first Radisson Collection resort in the Asia Pacific.

Launched in 2018, the Radisson Collection has 15 hotels in key cities like Brussels, London and Moscow, with 20+ new properties in the pipeline in global gateways such as Paris, Milan and Cairo. The brand’s hotel version as opposed to the resort model, made its Asia Pacific debut in Shanghai earlier this year, with the opening of the Radisson Collection, Xing Guo Shanghai. More properties are in the pipeline for Shanghai and Wuxi in the near future.