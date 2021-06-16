Air France increases summer flights

PARIS, 16 June 2021: During the European summer, Air France will serve nearly 200 destinations worldwide, including more than 110 in France, Europe and North Africa.

Long-haul commercial flights resume during the summer months July and August to destinations in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

From Paris, they include flights to Bangalore, Beijing, Bombay (Mumbai), Chennai, Delhi, Ho Chi Minh City, Male, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tianjin, Tokyo, Beirut, Cairo, Dubai.

On the short and medium-haul network, in addition to its usual program,e the airline will offer 81 seasonal routes, including 23 new ones.

More than 40 summer connections will be offered on the domestic network, departing from Paris and from region to region, in particular to Corsica, which this summer will be directly linked to Paris, Bordeaux, Caen, Lille, Lyon, Pau, Rennes, Strasbourg and Nantes.

In Europe, this offer will focus mainly on leisure destinations, such as Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy, departing from Paris and the French regions. Overall and compared to summer 2019, Air France will increase its offer to Greece by nearly 80%, and that to Portugal by almost 25%.

On long-haul routes, Air France will provide up to three flights per day this summer to Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Saint-Denis de La Réunion from Paris-Orly and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, allowing connections to the entire Air France network.

In July and August 2021, Air France’s flight programme will represent 65% of capacity deployed at the same time in 2019, compared to 40% in May.

In order to support the increase in frequencies, Air France’s maintenance teams are bringing 10 medium-haul and 12 long-haul planes out of storage to raise the summer timetable fleet to 181 aircraft.

Flight schedule for the months of July and August 2021 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly to France, Europe, North Africa and Overseas:

France Ajaccio, Aurillac, Bastia, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Brive, Calvi, Castres, Clermont Ferrand, Figari, Lourdes / Tarbes, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Rennes, Toulouse Europe Alicante, Amsterdam, Athens, Basel / Mulhouse, Barcelona, ​​Bari, Belgrade, Bergen, Berlin, Bilbao, Billund, Birmingham, Bologna, Bucharest Budapest, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Corfu (new), Cork, Dublin, Dubrovnik, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh, Yerevan, Faro, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Hanover, Helsinki (new), Heraklion, Ibiza, Istanbul, Kiev, Krakow, Las Palmas (new), Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Malaga, Malta (new), Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Naples, Newcastle, Nuremberg, Olbia, Oslo, Palermo, Palma De Mallorca, Pisa (new), Porto, Prague, Rhodes (new), Rome, Santorini, Seville, Sofia, Split, St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tbilisi, Thessaloniki, Turin, Valencia, Warsaw, Venice, Vienna, Zagreb, Zurich North Africa Agadir (new), Algiers, Casablanca, Djerba, Monastir (new), Oran, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier (new), Tunis Overseas Cayenne, Fort-de-France, Papeete, Pointe-à-Pitre, Saint-Denis de la Réunion, Saint-Martin

