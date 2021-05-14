Singapore extends quarantine to 21 days

SINGAPORE, 14 May 2021: New entry approvals for Singapore have been reduced or halted until further notice for all long term pass holders with travel history to higher-risk countries and regions.

The tighter measures apply to all countries and regions. The exceptions are Australia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, New Zealand and Taiwan.

Restrictions have also been tightened for both business and leisure travellers to Singapore. Travellers who have stayed in any country in the past 21 days, other than Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR and Macau, will face 21 days quarantine at designated facilities up from the previous 14 days.

Earlier in the week Minister for Education Lawrence Wong told Parliament, the nation was “on a knife-edge, with community case numbers that could go either way over the next few weeks.”

Quoted by CNA, Wong said, “Singapore has a chance of “getting things under control” by the end of the month.

He was referring to recent clusters linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and Changi Airport.

Wong argued that “a full suite” of protective community measures was needed, as even the tightest of border controls might still see imported cases leaking into the country,” CNA reported.

Singapore’s new case average for the last seven days was 22. Since records began in March 2020, cumulative cases stand at 61,419 and 31

Vietnam opts for 21 days

Meanwhile, Vietnam has adopted similar measures to Singapore by extending quarantine to 21 days for the few travellers who are permitted to enter the country.

Quarantine is carried out at government-approved facilities with an additional seven days of home self-isolation required.

Vietnam has also implemented strict nationwide social distancing measures in response to Covid-19, but details vary between provinces and could change at short notice.

(Source: Travel advisories and CNA)