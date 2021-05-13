TTC pitches for white-label partners

SINGAPORE, 12 May 2021: The Travel Corporation is expanding its “white label” offer to third party travel companies giving them access to the group’s popular brands and an extensive portfolio of travel content.

TTC owns the industry-leading brands Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Contiki, Red Carnation Hotels, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and Evan Evans Tours.

TTC’s destination management companies are already operating white label trips for a number of travel businesses worldwide, but a new recruitment campaign is now underway to expand white label partnerships

For white label partners, TTC’s DMCs take care of everything from content creation and supplier contracting to operate the services and trips. Leisure and corporate travel business partners can present the trips to guests under their own brand.

Gavin Tollman.

Overseeing TTC’s DMC project, the group’s president, Gavin Tollman, explained: “During the uncertainty of the pandemic, we spoke to partners who were looking for an operational solution to deliver quality, knowledge, infrastructure, consistency and financial resilience… By launching a dedicated website and a series of new tools outlining the extent of our offering, and the financial strength that supports it, we hope to be able to present this hassle-free and risk-free opportunity to a wider range of leisure and corporate travel businesses.”

Financially, TTC will take on the risk in terms of allowing travel businesses to contract with TTC in their local market currency, even when TTC is incurring costs in destination currency. Meaning, even if the local currency fluctuates, pricing can remain competitive for travel businesses.

Asset-rich to the tune of USD300 million, TTC operates 12 destination management companies (DMCs) offering holidays, local experiences, corporate travel and ancillary services across Africa, Europe, the Americas and the South Pacific. It already operates as the ground handler for a number of internationally recognised travel brands with 40 offices.

Under its white-label banner, the group is committed to providing responsible experiences through a partnership with TreadRight to work towards carbon neutrality.