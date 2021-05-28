Dream cruises to never-never land

HONG KONG, 28 May 2021: Dream Cruises will restart sailings from Hong Kong at the end of July with the flagship, Genting Dream, offering trips to nowhere for the territory’s residents.

The cruise line is offering two and three-night “Super Summer Seacations” on the high seas in time for the summer holidays in Hong Kong aboard its flagship Genting Dream.





“Super Summer Seacations” will comprise of a two-night “Super Weekend Seacation”, departing Friday, a two-night “Super Weekday Seacation” departing Wednesday, and a three-night “Super Summer Seacation” departing Sunday.

Fares will start at an early-bird promotional rate of HK1188 per person based on twin occupancy in a balcony stateroom for a two-night “Super Weekday Seacation”. Bookings opened on 27 May 2021.

Genting Dream will become the first ship to restart sailing in Hong Kong, a move that will help to revive the travel agent industry and support the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.