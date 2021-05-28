BANGKOK, 28 May 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, confirms all eligible Centara staff working in its Phuket hotels and resorts have been fully vaccinated in preparation for the arrival of international travellers in July 2021.

Under Thailand’s Tourism Sandbox scheme, the kingdom is gearing up to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from around the world without requiring quarantine on arrival. Thailand’s island province of Phuket is spearheading the programme, reopening safely to international tourists on 1 July 2021, when at least 70% of the host province’s population has been inoculated.

The vaccination drive also highlights Centara’s commitment to employee welfare and belief that by looking after staff like family members, they, in turn, will take care of guests like one of their own. In addition to training and development programmes, the group also provided Covid-19 insurance to all staff members last year.

“The safety of our staff and our guests remains a top priority for us and for Thailand’s tourism recovery. By ensuring all eligible staff working in our Phuket properties are inoculated and bolstered by the comprehensive Centara Complete Care programme that remains strictly in place across our hotels and resorts, we can confidently and safely welcome international travellers to Phuket and to Centara, the Place to Be,”said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

The certified health and hygiene procedures covered under Centara Complete Care include daily temperature checking of all staff before they start work every day, social distancing measures, increased sanitation, and appropriate protective masks and face shields for all service staff.

In anticipation of the quarantine-free travel, Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers to experience Thailand’s quintessential island getaway with a choice of short- and long-stay stay offers at its resorts, which range from all-pool-villa beachfront hideaways to family-friendly beachfront retreats with a waterpark.

For more information, please contact the Centara reservation centre at reservations@chr.co.th, at +66(0) 2101 1234 or via live chat, or visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

(Source: Your Stories Centara)