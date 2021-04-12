Vietjet mails consolation vouchers

BANGKOK, 12 April 2021: Vietjet is sending consolation vouchers to passengers who suffered delays and rescheduled flights from 1 to 10 April.

The THB300 vouchers are being emailed to all passengers impacted by the delays and rescheduled flights during the 10-day period.

Called “goodwill support,” the airline said the vouchers supplemented the industry-standard compensation during the delays such as food and beverages, free change to other flight, refund and the offer of accommodation where applicable.

The compensation vouchers will be automatically sent to passengers’ email as provided in their booking, during April the airline confirmed in its statement.

In addition, for faster response, passengers who have travel date during 1st – 10th April 2021 can contact the carrier by following link: http://bit.ly/3sBuET0 and fill in the needed information to receive a voucher (of higher value than paid amount) for further use, which they can make and manage their new bookings. Upon receipt of the correct information and verification, the voucher will be sent to passengers’ provided email 14 days from the date of receipt of the passenger’s information.

For other passenger enquiry, the airline has established different contact channels to further support and avoid high calls at peak times at Call Center, including:

1. E-Form: http://bit.ly/3sBuET0 (Recommended Channel)

2. Email: vz.support@vietjetair.com

3. Line: @Thaivietjet

4. Chatbot on Vietjetair.com

(Source: News Vietjet)