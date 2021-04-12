Red Elephant Reps expands India sales

NEW DELHI, 12 April 2021: Red Elephant Reps has expanded its global sales team with two new sales reps covering the Indian travel market.

Based out of New Delhi, Gren Pacheco will take on the position of Director of Red Elephant Reps India and Mohammed Shiraz Khaleel, director of sales for India.

Both executives will work from Bangalore, where they will be responsible for executing sales and marketing strategies throughout India that drive growth and brand awareness for Red Elephant Reps’ clients worldwide.

Pacheco has worked in travel-related companies for 27 years, including the airline industry, cruise lines, hotels, tourism boards, car rentals, and both inbound and outbound travel companies.

During his 17 years in the travel industry, Shiraz worked for top industry brands in India, such as Royal Caribbean Cruises and World Venture LLC.

Commenting on the new appointments, Red Elephant Reps chief executive officer Ian Paul Woods said: “Their extensive travel industry experience and strong networks throughout India will be crucial in helping us grow within the region”.

They join a sales network covering the US, Canada, Latin America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Spain, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and Japan.

(Source: New Red Elephant Reps)