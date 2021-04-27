SQ confirms travel bubble flights

SINGAPORE, 27 April 2021: The Singapore – Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble will launch on 26 May, according to a Singapore Airlines news update Monday.

The bubble applies to residents in Hong Kong and Singapore who will be able to fly between the two territories for business or leisure without having to quarantine at the destination or on their return home. It will involve both Singapore Airlines and Hong Kong’s carrier Cathay Pacific.

Online travel agency giant, Expedia, commented on the announcement made by the Singapore Transport Ministry on the resumption of the travel bubble.

“This evening 26 April, we have received positive reaction from travellers, with searches for travel to Hong Kong up by more than 280% compared to the last seven days,” said the Expedia spokesperson.

To travel on a designated ATB Singapore Airline flight, passengers must undergo Covid-19 tests at their own expense.

Health Measures

Customers flying under the ATB arrangement must meet the eligibility criteria and required health measures that include having a travel history to Singapore and/or Hong Kong in the last 14 days prior to the flight departure.

They must book only dedicated ATB flights and obtaining a negative test result for both pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests. The 14-day period must exclude any compulsory quarantine or Stay-Home Notice (SHN) period arising from their last return to Singapore or Hong Kong from overseas.

Hong Kong requires its residents who depart Hong Kong on ATB flights to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (at least 14 days after receiving the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine). Certain exemptions apply. Passengers departing Singapore on ATB flights do not need to be vaccinated.

All short-term visitors entering Singapore will also need to apply for an Air Travel Pass between 7 to 30 days before arrival.

Flight Schedule

The inaugural SIA ATB flight from Singapore, SQ882, will depart 26 May while the inaugural SIA ATB flight from Hong Kong, SQ883, due to depart on 28 May. From 9 June 2021 onwards, Singapore Airlines will operate daily ATB flights.

26 May to 7 June 2021, the flight schedule will be as follows:

Singapore – Hong Kong 26 May May 2021 (Wednesday) SQ882 8:40am – 12:40pm Airbus A350-900 28 May 2021 (Friday) SQ882 8:40am – 12:40pm Airbus A350-900 30 May 2021 (Sunday) SQ882 8:40am – 12:40pm Airbus A350-900 31 May 2021 (Monday) SQ882 8:40am – 12:40pm Airbus A350-900

2 June June 2021 (Wednesday) SQ883 2:25pm – 6:20pm Boeing 777-300ER 4 June 2021 (Friday) SQ883 2:25pm – 6:20pm Boeing 777-300ER 7 June 2021 (Monday) SQ883 2:25pm – 6:20pm Boeing 777-300ER

From 9 June 2021 onwards, Singapore Airlines will operate daily ATB flights.

Singapore – Hong Kong 9 June 2021 onwards (Daily) SQ882 8:40am – 12:40pm Boeing 777-300ER